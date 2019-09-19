UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price announced for Wednesday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.57 a barrel on Wednesday, 18th September, compared with US$67.88 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.57 a barrel on Wednesday, 18th September, compared with US$67.88 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

Related Topics

Price September From

Recent Stories

Greek police evict over 200 migrants from Athens s ..

7 minutes ago

Iron-rich foods may cancel out tomatoes' anticance ..

5 minutes ago

Cancer: Why drug testing needs to improve

5 minutes ago

New flu vaccine skin patch could do away with need ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs to immediately ..

5 minutes ago

NAB summons CM Murad on Sept 24 in fake accounts c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.