OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:45 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.57 a barrel on Wednesday, 18th September, compared with US$67.88 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.