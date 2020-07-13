UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $43.46 A Barrel Friday

Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$43.46 a barrel on Friday, 10th July 2020, compared with US$43.31 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

