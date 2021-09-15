UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $73.29 A Barrel Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.29 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$73.29 a barrel on Tuesday, 14th September, compared with US$72.77 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola September Arab

Recent Stories

PCB confirms 191 players to receive enhanced domes ..

PCB confirms 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

4 minutes ago
 PCB announces squad for Bangladesh tour

PCB announces squad for Bangladesh tour

16 minutes ago
 Japan's Security Council Urgently Convened to Disc ..

Japan's Security Council Urgently Convened to Discuss N. Korea's Missile Launche ..

19 minutes ago
 India&#039;s top diplomat predicts new era in migr ..

India&#039;s top diplomat predicts new era in migration to GCC

34 minutes ago
 Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies to Afghanis ..

Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies to Afghanistan Carried Out Since Sunday

28 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.