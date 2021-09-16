UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $73.78 A Barrel Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.78 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $73.78 a barrel on Wednesday, 15th September, compared with $73.29 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola September Arab

Recent Stories

Watchdog Suspects Egypt's National Security Agency ..

Watchdog Suspects Egypt's National Security Agency of Harassing Activists

15 minutes ago
 Australia, UK, US Interaction With NATO Remains Un ..

Australia, UK, US Interaction With NATO Remains Unshakable After AUKUS Formation ..

18 minutes ago
 Pilot Dies in Helicopter Crash in New Zealand - Re ..

Pilot Dies in Helicopter Crash in New Zealand - Reports

18 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Independence Day

35 minutes ago
 Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

19 minutes ago
 Several arrests over German synagogue attack threa ..

Several arrests over German synagogue attack threat: source close to case

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.