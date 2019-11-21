UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $62.22 A Barrel Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.22 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.22 a barrel on Wednesday, 20th November, compared with $62.51 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Ecuador Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola November Arab

Recent Stories

Meera Passes driving test in New York

8 minutes ago

Opposition parties to hold APC in Islamabad today

40 minutes ago

An alarming 24% Pakistanis say that vaccines are n ..

55 minutes ago

171 recruits attend 11th passing-out parade in Gil ..

58 minutes ago

Asia markets sink on trade fears as Congress passe ..

57 minutes ago

International Day for Elimination of Violence agai ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.