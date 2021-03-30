UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $62.86 A Barrel Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.86 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $62.86 a barrel on Monday, 29th March, compared with $62.56 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

