OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $71.01 A Barrel Tuesday

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.01 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $71.01 a barrel on Tuesday, 30th November, compared with $74.20 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

