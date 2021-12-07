UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $71.41 A Barrel Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.41 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $71.41 a barrel on Monday, 6th December, compared with $71.61 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola December Arab

Recent Stories

US Statements on Support for Kiev Lack 'Sensible A ..

US Statements on Support for Kiev Lack 'Sensible Approach' - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Putin-Biden Talks Make Sense in Any Case Despite N ..

Putin-Biden Talks Make Sense in Any Case Despite Negative Background - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Surprise moment for youth as PM stops by at cricke ..

Surprise moment for youth as PM stops by at cricket ground

4 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago
 4.4 magnitude tremors felt in Swat

4.4 magnitude tremors felt in Swat

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About New US San ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About New US Sanctions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.