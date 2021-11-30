UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $74.20 A Barrel Monday

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.20 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $74.20 a barrel on Monday, 29th November, compared with $76.09 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

