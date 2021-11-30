OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.20 a barrel Monday

Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over violation of ECP code of conduct

UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next year in February

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at sea

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic