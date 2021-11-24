UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $79.40 A Barrel Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $79.40 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $79.40 a barrel on Tuesday, 23rd November, compared with $78.90 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola November Arab

Recent Stories

New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Offi ..

New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Official

24 seconds ago
 Four of a family gunned down in Sheikhupura

Four of a family gunned down in Sheikhupura

26 seconds ago
 PAF female pilot 'Marium Mukhtar' remembered on he ..

PAF female pilot 'Marium Mukhtar' remembered on her death anniversary

27 seconds ago
 Over 2.449 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.449 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

28 seconds ago
 400,000 migratory birds arrive in China's Tianjin

400,000 migratory birds arrive in China's Tianjin

30 seconds ago
 South Korea Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cas ..

South Korea Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic - K ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.