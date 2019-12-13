OPEC daily basket price up 43 cents to stand at $65.81 a barrel Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes went up by 43 cents to settle at US$65.81 a barrel on Thursday, 12th December, compared with US$65.38 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).