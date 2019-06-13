Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, says DED Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) The number of operating businesses in Ras Al Khor has reached 1,765, according to a report of the Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector in the Department of Economic Development, DED, Dubai.

The licences issued to business activities in various categories, including commercial (1,260), professional (406), and industrial (99), said the report covering various activities with an overview of the business opportunities in Ras Al Khor.

The first company in Ras Al Khor was established in 1971 in the field of vehicle tyre repairing, followed by a trading company in 1972, and four companies in 1973 in contracting, building materials, fuel trading, and car repairing.

The total number of investors in the companies operating in Ras Al Khor reached 8,221, including 7,724 businessmen. About 497 businesswomen represent around 6 percent of the total entrepreneurs in Ras Al Khore. Most of the entrepreneurs are Emiratis, followed by Indians, Pakistanis, Jordanians, Bangladeshis, Chinese, Egyptians, British, Yemenis, Saudi Arabians and Lebanese. The operational rate of the companies is 96 percent, while the number of workers in these companies reached 25,458.

The companies in Ras Al Khor carried out 3,026 business activities, mostly in food trade, Contracting, Transport, Shipment and storage, automobile repair, Restaurants and cafes, Buildings, Security and cleaning, Rental of machinery and equipment, Readymade garments, Auto-parts trading, and Mechanical and engineering equipment trading.

The legal forms of the companies operating in Ras Al Khor are Limited Liability Company (1,239), Sole Proprietorship (385), Civil Company (96), One-Person Limited Liability Company (20), Branches of companies based in other Emirates (12), General Partnership (8), Branches of Gulf Companies (4), and Branches of Free Zone Companies (1).

The DED Dubai adopts a developed approach to promote the business environment to ensure that the Emirate's competitiveness is maintained. It also aims to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a central hub in the global economy by 2021. The the Business Registration and Licensing sector offers several initiatives, such as ease of start-up procedures, business registration, adoption of new e-services, and value-added services for licenced business owners.