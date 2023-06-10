Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, visits several Syrian families affected by earthquake

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), led by Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General visited a number of projects allocated for some Syrian governorates.

The initiative comes as a continuation of the UAE’s giving to the fraternal people of Syria.

The visit came as part of “Operation Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence.

The team was briefed on a project to construct 1,000 pre-fabricated housing units, and a project for the maintenance and rehabilitation of 40 schools in Latakia Governorate.

The delegation also visited a number of families affected by the February 6 earthquake.

The UAE continues to support Syrians through the recovery and rehabilitation process by providing food and medical supplies.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sector at the ERC, said that the UAE's leadership and people continue their humanitarian and relief efforts to the fraternal Syrians from the first moment of the earthquake.

He also pointed out that the ERC delegation continues to carry out its humanitarian initiatives and projects in all educational, social and health sectors for the benefit of the Syrians.

Operation Gallant Knight 2 is one of the most important forms of the UAE's support under the directives of the wise leadership to the Syrian people.

The UAE dispatched 185 aircraft and three ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines, and medical supplies, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.