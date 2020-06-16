Over 44,000 licences auto renewed in Dubai in first 5 months of 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Business Registration and Licencing, BRL, sector of Dubai Economy has announced that its auto renewal service for businesses recorded a 68 percent increase among all total renewed licences during the first five months of 2020.

A report by the BRL sector showed that out of 64,605 licences renewed, 44,127 were auto renewed – which also marks a 67 percent increase in number compared to the first five months of 2019 (26,483).

Dubai Economy said that the customer’s journey to renew a licence included four visits and seven steps, and now, business owners can auto renew the business licence in one step by sending a text message with the trade licence number to be renewed to 6969.

"This highlights Dubai Economy’s commitment to leadership’s vision for the future by adopting global best practices that add to the ease of doing business in Dubai," it added.

The auto renewal service reflects Dubai government’s ambition to go completely paper-free by 2021.

Dubai Economy concluded that no external approvals are needed to complete the auto renewal except for four commercial activities – transportation by public taxi, transportation by limousine, rent-a-car, and non-emergency transportation services - which require the approval of the Roads & Transport Authority, in addition to two others - inbound and outbound tours - related to the Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing.