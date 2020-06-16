UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 44,000 Licences Auto Renewed In Dubai In First 5 Months Of 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Over 44,000 licences auto renewed in Dubai in first 5 months of 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Business Registration and Licencing, BRL, sector of Dubai Economy has announced that its auto renewal service for businesses recorded a 68 percent increase among all total renewed licences during the first five months of 2020.

A report by the BRL sector showed that out of 64,605 licences renewed, 44,127 were auto renewed – which also marks a 67 percent increase in number compared to the first five months of 2019 (26,483).

Dubai Economy said that the customer’s journey to renew a licence included four visits and seven steps, and now, business owners can auto renew the business licence in one step by sending a text message with the trade licence number to be renewed to 6969.

"This highlights Dubai Economy’s commitment to leadership’s vision for the future by adopting global best practices that add to the ease of doing business in Dubai," it added.

The auto renewal service reflects Dubai government’s ambition to go completely paper-free by 2021.

Dubai Economy concluded that no external approvals are needed to complete the auto renewal except for four commercial activities – transportation by public taxi, transportation by limousine, rent-a-car, and non-emergency transportation services - which require the approval of the Roads & Transport Authority, in addition to two others - inbound and outbound tours - related to the Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Tours Brazilian Real 2019 2020 Commerce All Government Best

Recent Stories

IAEA launches initiative to help prevent future pa ..

33 minutes ago

UK jobless claims near three million on coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to set its own standard for electronics g ..

3 minutes ago

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

48 minutes ago

About 4,995 thousand tons of meat to be produced i ..

3 minutes ago

Armenia detains dozens of opposition protesters

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.