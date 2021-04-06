Palestine confirms 21 deaths and 2,593 new coronavirus cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Palestine recorded today 2,593 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths, and 1,455 recoveries, according to Palestine's Minister of Health Mai Alkaila.

She said in her daily report on the disease in Palestine that the recovery rate in Palestine stands at 88.6 percent, while the active case rate is 10.3 percent and the death rate is 1.1 percent.