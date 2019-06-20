UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Places Of Worship In Abu Dhabi To Be Licensed

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

Places of worship in Abu Dhabi to be licensed

The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, has announced that it is working on establishing a legal framework regulating all places of worship in Abu Dhabi and issuing licences for them without prejudice to the UAE's customs and traditions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, has announced that it is working on establishing a legal framework regulating all places of worship in Abu Dhabi and issuing licences for them without prejudice to the UAE's customs and traditions.

During a media briefing yesterday, the Department stated that it is now in the process of licencing 19 places of worship in Abu Dhabi. Most of these religious institutions have existed for over 30 years.

Sultan Al Dhaheri, the Department’s Executive Director of Community Participation, said that the Department of Community Development - based on Law No.

12 of 2018 pertaining to its establishment and Resolution No. 61 of 2019 on the Executive Regulations for Organising Places of Worship in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi - is the competent authority responsible for licencing of places of worship.

Al Dhaheri also noted that if any public or private entities want to establish new places of worship or set up related services, they should contact the Department.

He concluded by saying that the UAE has invested in providing places of worship to people of all religions, which in turn, plays a vital role in promoting the bonds of love and coexistence among the different segments of society.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Abu Dhabi 2018 2019 Media All Love

Recent Stories

CM formally launches interest free loan 'Insaaf Ro ..

14 seconds ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discusses Regional Probl ..

16 seconds ago

Wide Range of Deals to be Signed at Russia-Africa ..

18 seconds ago

ILO&#039;s report hails high rate of women’s par ..

19 minutes ago

Bank manager arrested for not deputing guard in Fa ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council delegation visits General Dep ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.