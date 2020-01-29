President confers Independence Medal of First Order on Ambassador of Bangladesh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred the Medal of Independence of the First Order on Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE, Muhammad Imran, in recognition of his efforts that contributed to promoting the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh in all spheres.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented Ambassador Imran with the medal today at his office in the Ministry .

He wished the diplomat good luck and success and lauded his role played to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Bangladesh in all fields.

Ambassador Imran extended thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised him for his wise policy and the notable role he plays in the region and internationally.

The Ambassador also thanked the UAE government departments for cooperation and making his assignment to enhance relations between the two countries successful.