Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassadors of Canada, Cyprus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of Independence, First Class, on Masud Husain, Ambassador of Canada, and Vasilis Polemitis, Ambassador of Cyprus, in recognition of their efforts during their tenures towards the development and strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between their respective countries and the UAE across all fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the orders to the ambassadors at a ceremony held at the ministry's Diwan in Abu Dhabi today.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the roles of the ambassadors in enhancing ties with the UAE and wished them success in all their future assignments.

Ambassador Husain and Ambassador Polemitis expressed their appreciation for the prudent policy being pursued by the UAE President and his prominent role at the regional and international levels.

They also extended their gratitude to the UAE government departments for supporting them in their missions to develop ties with the UAE.

