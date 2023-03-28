Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) Abu Dhabi's G42-owned Presight AI surged 143 % in its trading debut on Abu Dhabi Security Exchange Monday.

The shares jumped as much as 176% to AED3.7 at open on Monday from an offer price of AED1.34 a share, before closing 143% higher at AED3.3.

The data analytics firm's Initial Public Offering (IPO) received total gross demand amounting to AED94.9 billion (US$25.8 billion) and was 136 times oversubscribed in aggregate, excluding the commitment from the Company’s cornerstone investor, International Holding Company PJSC (ADX:IHC).

This year, Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of the middle East's IPO market, with the world's largest listing and a pipeline of more businesses reportedly set to be listed.