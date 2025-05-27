Presight Reinforces UAE AI Leadership At World Utilities Congress
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Presight, a G42 company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, continues to cement its position as a leading UAE-based firm in artificial intelligence and big data analytics by developing innovative solutions that accelerate digital transformation and enhance institutional readiness for a technology-driven future.
As part of Presight's participation in the World Utilities Congress 2025, Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the company is advancing its mission to empower institutions and societies by integrating data analytics with generative AI to deliver smart solutions that enable more accurate and forward-looking decision-making.
Al Sharji affirmed Presight’s commitment to building a safer and more sustainable future, noting that the company provides a comprehensive suite of smart products and platforms targeting strategic sectors including security, energy, transport, media and healthcare. This makes Presight one of the region’s most prominent entities in applied artificial intelligence.
In recent months, Presight has signed several high-profile agreements, most notably with Emirates Media to launch an AI-powered smart media platform, and with the National Media Office to develop a cloud-based big data analytics platform.
The company also expanded internationally with the opening of its first regional office in Astana, Kazakhstan, marking a strategic step in exporting UAE-developed solutions to global markets.
Presight has further solidified its market position after recording a 115.1 percent increase in revenue during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting growing demand for its advanced technologies and strong market confidence in its innovation capabilities.
As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance smart solutions, Presight has recently launched several new products:
- Presight Synergy platform, launched in February 2025, is an integrated data management and analytics platform supporting over 150 machine learning models, compatible with language models such as GPT-4o, Gemini and Jais.
- Presight LifeSaver, introduced in April 2025, is designed for emergency and crisis management, leveraging data analytics to enable rapid response and informed decision-making.
- Presight AI-Policing suite, launched in May 2025 during the World Police Summit, offers AI-powered policing solutions to improve investigative processes and forensic analysis.
- Presight Intelli, unveiled at GITEX 2024, supports smart city infrastructure by providing real-time operational insights across energy, transport and public safety sectors.
Presight’s achievements reflect its alignment with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, aimed at enhancing the UAE’s capabilities in leveraging AI to improve quality of life, strengthen security, advance sustainable development and reinforce the country’s position as a regional and global hub for technological innovation.
