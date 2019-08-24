UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Of India Arrives In UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:15 AM

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived Friday in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day visit.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, welcomed the Indian premier and his accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Abu Dhabi Visit United Arab Emirates Airport

Recent Stories

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

29 minutes ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

1 hour ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

1 hour ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.