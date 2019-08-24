Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived Friday in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day visit.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, welcomed the Indian premier and his accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.