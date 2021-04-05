UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Iraq Leaves UAE

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

Prime Minister of Iraq leaves UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, left the UAE today after an official visit to the country.

Seeing the State's guest and his accompanying delegation off at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport, were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and a number of officials.

