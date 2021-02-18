Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan meets UAE Consul General

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has met with Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul General to the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The two sides discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan region in particular, and ways to develop them in various fields.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Barzani expressed his delight at the level of relations that Kurdistan and the UAE enjoy, stressing the keenness of the region's leadership to strengthen them in various fields.

For his part, Al Dhaheri affirmed the UAE leadership’s keenness to consolidate mutual cooperation and to raise the level of bilateral relations to a higher level.