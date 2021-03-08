QS Monitor, Israel’s Elgressy to deliver safer chemical-free water supply for UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) QS Monitor Limited, the award-winning Masdar Tech Park company focused on food and water safety, has partnered with Elgressy Engineering Services, Israel’s pioneer in electrochemical water disinfection and treatment, to deliver safer chemical-free water supply to the UAE.

The partnership will bring validated and innovative water treatment and cooling solutions benefitting the UAE’s industry and society.

Established in 1987, Elgressy is a leader in chemical-free water and wastewater treatment technologies with thousands of installations across the world.

"We see ecological water treatment as a responsibility and obligation and we are proud to have innovated a safe solution which utilises advanced chemical and electrical engineering techniques as a viable and much safer alternative to chemical dosing," said Founder and Owner Gaby Elgressy. "It is a great honour to partner with QS Monitor to bring our technologies to the UAE, where local water is a scarce resource and awareness is high of environmental and safety practices"

QS Monitor is focused on decreasing waste in food and water throughout the supply chain, while achieving higher output and controlling water and soil contamination, said Burak Karapinar, Founder and Managing Director of QS Monitor Limited.

"Elgressy’s innovative technology for water treatment and water saving is chemical-free whilst eliminating contamination – exactly what the UAE market needs."

The UAE Government established the Ministry of Food and Water Security in 2017, as a part of its efforts to implement the national strategy for protecting scarce resources of food and water for the country. QS Monitor won the 2020 FoodTech Challenge Award, a global competition of innovative solutions across the food and water value chain, awarded by the UAE Food and Water Security Office and Tamkeen.

The UAE government continues to strive to become a completely self-sufficient country for food and water resources and to improve awareness to use resources sustainably.