RAK Courts Department Remotely Adjudicates 547 Lawsuits In June 2020

Wed 08th July 2020

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 lawsuits in June 2020

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Statistics on the judicial business continuity of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department showed that the department remotely issued 547 judicial verdicts in June 2020 compared to 307 verdicts in June 2019, and increase of 240 with an adjudication rate of 44 percent.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Khatri, Chairman of the RAK Courts Department, stated that the department witnessed an increase in adjudicated lawsuits in June 2020 compared to June 2019, noting that all recent verdicts were issued remotely since the activation of a remote litigation system that utilises live videoconferencing technology, as part of the precautionary measures adopted by the department to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers.

He also pointed out that the monthly statistics highlight the fact that 547 verdicts issued in June involved 15 verdicts issued by the Court of Cassation, 103 issued by the Appeal Court, and 429 issued by the Court of First Instance while the 307 verdicts issued in June 2019 involved 12 issued by the Court of Cassation, 73 issued by the Appeal Court, and 222 issued by the Court of First Instance.

The lawsuits adjudicated by specialised courts last month involved 45 civil, 111 commercial, 234 involving labour, 56 personal status, 90 one-day lawsuits, five civil and commercial minor claims and six urgent lawsuits, Al Khatri added, noting that in the same period of 2019, there were 47 civil lawsuits, 79 commercial, 46 labour, 75 personal status, 57 one-day lawsuits, and three enforcement lawsuits.

