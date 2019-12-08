RAK Ruler chairs meeting of Executive Council

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today chaired the meeting of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Saud stressed the necessity of continuing the emirate’s development process and preserving its gains to achieve sustainable development, and for the improved welfare and happiness of its citizens, as well as to create a better future for coming generations under an integrated framework, through the efforts of the Federal government.

He added that these efforts aim to achieve the best returns from available resources and are based on an objective and transparent assessment of future challenges and strategic capabilities, as well as a forward-looking and competitive leadership.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud focussed on three main concerns, which are effective government organisation as a driver and catalyst for economic and social development, the need to adopt policies and development plans based on accurate statistics and forecasts, and the importance of teamwork and achieving consistency and coordination among all government agencies to create added value.

Sheikh Saud stressed that the main pillar of government excellence is the efficient management of human capital, attracting qualified Emirati human resources, and preparing and developing second and third leaders generations through programmes that match the best global practices.

Sheikh Saud also noted that a government that operates according to a planned strategy and rational organisation can deal with all potential challenges, while highlighting the importance of achieving prosperity and social stability through providing for the housing needs of families and ensuring their prosperity.

He also called for conducting studies on the needs of Emirati citizens in residential areas, in accordance with a comprehensive, systematic framework and an integrated system that accounts for factors, such as population growth, basic services and current and future challenges, to achieve family stability, address demographic imbalances, and promote prosperity and social welfare.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud emphasised the importance of translation directives of RAK Ruler into an integrated work programme.