RAK Ruler Congratulates President, Vice President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince On Eid Al-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Eid al-Fitr.

He extended his greetings on this joyful occasion while praying to Allah Almighty to grant His Highness Sheikh Khalifa health and wellness, and bless the UAE and all Arab and Muslim peoples.

Sheikh Saud also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion.

Sheikh Saud sent congratulatory cables kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion while wishing them health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion.

