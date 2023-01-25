UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 10:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stressed that the safety and security of UAE citizens and residents at the top of the emirate’s priorities.

He made this statement while visiting the Ras Al Khaimah Police GHQ, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the visit, Sheikh Saud inaugurated the “Ras Al Khaimah Safe City” project, one of the key projects of the Police Venture Capital Fund in the field of digital security and digitisation in Ras Al Khaimah.

“The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah enjoys the highest levels of safety and security in the world, due to its ambitious strategy aimed at promoting its stature as an ideal destination for living, working and investment,” Sheikh Saud said, highlighting his keenness to strengthen the local security system to cover all areas of the emirate and drive sustainable development.

Sheikh Saud was received by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Council of Police Commanders in the UAE, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, and directors of government departments, as well as senior police officers in the emirate.

After the reception, Sheikh Saud visited the project’s main platform at the police headquarters, where he was briefed by Major General Al Nuaimi about the phases of the project and its strategic and security importance.

Major General Walid Al Mannai, General Supervisor of the Project, gave a comprehensive presentation about the project, which included its phases and technical features.

At the end of the visit, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah lauded the efforts of the project’s team, which helped complete its development in record time.

After the visit, Sheikh Saud, honoured Lt. General Tamim and Major General Al Mannai, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, and awarded them the Order of Merit, in recognition of their efforts in the fields of police work and public security. He also awarded the Medal of Security Cooperation to Ali Al Omari, CEO of the Safe City Group, developer of the project.

World Police UAE Dubai Visit Saud All Government Top

