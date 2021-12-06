UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives Ambassador Of Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Turkey

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Tugay Tuncer, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the UAE, who called on him on the occasion of assuming his new assignment.

Ilker Kilic, Consul-General of the Republic of Turkey in the UAE, and the accompanying delegation were present.

The RAK Ruler welcomed the Turkish diplomat and wished him good luck and success in discharging his assignment which would contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

Tuncer extended his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and hospitality.

