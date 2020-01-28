RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Andreas Liebmann, Ambassador of Austria to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed city.

Sheikh Saud emphasised the strong relations between the UAE and Austria in all fields, and said that it would contribute to achieving further progress and prosperity for the people of two countries.

They reviewed cooperation in economic, trade and investment sectors aimed at developing ties and exploring more opportunities to enhance the strategic partnership between the two sides.

Liebmann thanked the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and praised the distinguished level of bilateral relations that bind the two friendly countries in all fields.