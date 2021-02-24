UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Bangladeshi State Minister For Foreign Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Shahriar Alam, M.P., and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, who is currently visiting the UAE.

RAK Ruler discussed with Alam ways to enhance cooperation and the existing partnership between the two friendly countries at all levels.

In turn, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs hailed the development witnessed by Ras Al Khaimah at all avenues and wished further progress, welfare and prosperity for the emirate.

More Stories From Middle East

