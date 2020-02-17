RAK Ruler receives Civil Aviation Secretary of India

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received, yesterday, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Civil Aviation Secretary of India, and his delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud and Kharola discussed ways of reinforcing the joint cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and India in the civil aviation sector, under the framework of the ongoing advancement of the bilateral ties between the UAE and India.

At the end of 2019, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport declared the enlargement of its airline network, including the launch of new direct flights to New Delhi by SpiceJet Airline.

Pursuant to the agreement signed between the two parties, SpiceJet, the second-largest airline in India operated five direct flights per week between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, subject to a gradual increase.