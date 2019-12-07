RAK Ruler receives German Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace, Ernst Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to the UAE, along with a delegation from the German-Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, AHK, to discuss explore prospects for cooperation across economic, trade and investment sectors.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of opening up new investment opportunities and enhancing strategic partnerships in several vital sectors.

Sheikh Saud commended the efforts of the council in creating investment opportunities for investors in both countries.

The Council officials explained their mandate, mission and role in providing reliable information, feasibility studies and consultancy services to partners so they can launch joint ventures and have easy access to markets in the UAE and Germany.