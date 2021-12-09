RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel Chief Minister of Gujarat, India, and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting the UAE.

Sheikha Amenah bint Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and several officials, attended the meeting.

RAK Ruler welcomed Chief Minister of Gujarat and shared views with him on ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and India at all levels.

In turn, Rajnikant Patel extended his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and hospitality, emphasising that this reflects the strong cooperation between the UAE and India.