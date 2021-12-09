UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Receives India's Chief Minister Of Gujarat

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel Chief Minister of Gujarat, India, and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting the UAE.

Sheikha Amenah bint Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and several officials, attended the meeting.

RAK Ruler welcomed Chief Minister of Gujarat and shared views with him on ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and India at all levels.

In turn, Rajnikant Patel extended his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm welcome and hospitality, emphasising that this reflects the strong cooperation between the UAE and India.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister UAE Saud All

Recent Stories

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for class ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

31 minutes ago
 Sizing unit sealed, five arrested over pollution

Sizing unit sealed, five arrested over pollution

10 seconds ago
 Presiding officers in KP gets magisterial powers f ..

Presiding officers in KP gets magisterial powers for 3 days: Election Commission ..

12 seconds ago
 Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament; Peshawar beat Ba ..

Afghan Refugee Futsal Tournament; Peshawar beat Bannu

13 seconds ago
 Shibli terms Sehat Sehalut program a revolutionary ..

Shibli terms Sehat Sehalut program a revolutionary step in health sector

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.