RAKTA Launches 'Smart Key' Initiative As Part Of 'UAE Innovates' 2021

Thu 25th February 2021

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) RAK Transport Authority (RAKTA) has announced the launch of the "Smart Key" initiative as part of its participation in the activities of the Innovation Month "UAE Innovates" 2021.

Smart Key is an innovative application that supports artificial intelligence technology as it helps in tightening control over the operational system and the preservation of assets through the intelligent taxi operation feature.

As the application is linked to a smart camera system which works on driver identification every 15 minutes to ensure the driver’s identity is confirmed throughout the vehicle’s operation period. Moreover, the feature is linked to smart meters, through which the meter can be opened and closed automatically when the driver’s shift starts and ends.

This technology contributes to enhancing the operational process and ensuring the presence of vehicles in the emirate by tracking the driver's working hours in taxis. It also contributes to evaluating the performance and development of the operational process.

Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi – RAKTA’s General Manager, confirmed that this technology will use the Big Data database, which will contribute to the development of the transport infrastructure, to know the rate of demand, peak hours and actual driver working hours.

