‏Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone’s Mobile App Goes Live

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:15 PM

‏Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone’s mobile app goes live

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has unveiled the RAKEZ mobile App, another key milestone in the economic zone’s ongoing digitisation journey that aims to boost the ease and accessibility it offers to global investors.

Available on both Apple Store and Google Play, the app is packed with wide-ranging features that allow clients to submit and track renewal requests; top-up their e-wallet; browse service catalogue; receive important updates; book an appointment with a RAKEZ representative and many more. It also provides instant online support to individuals who have RAKEZ-related queries and clarifications.

"Over the past years, we have been embarking on a series of digital transformation projects and among our most recent successes is the launching of the RAKEZ Mobile App.

We developed the app to meet our clients’ needs in terms of managing their company and staying updated about our business community," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. "Leveraging the power of technology has made it possible for us to be closer to our clients and build lasting business relationships with them. We will definitely be exploring more digital tools to implement in our systems so we can be more effective in catering to our clients’ needs and ultimately elevate their experience."

To enjoy all the RAKEZ Mobile App features, the economic zone’s clients can log in to the app using their RAKEZ Portal 360 credentials. Guests, on the other hand, can still enjoy a range of features focusing on news, announcements and latest RAKEZ promotions.

