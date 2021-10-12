Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department launches ‘The Address’ mapping system

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department has officially launched the "Unified Addressing and Spatial Guidance System Project for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah" (The Address), which will improve the quality of life and drive sustainable development in the emirate.

The Address will also help achieve the emirate’s developmental and economic plans and give it a distinguished identity.

The system is in line with the best international standards and practices in the modernisation and standardisation of the process of naming streets and determining locations, areas, roads and buildings around the emirate, as well as in re-planning and organising their full addresses, which will ensure the efficiency and accuracy of business and government services.

The project covers all northern and southern regions of the emirate, and its first phase, which includes the launch of an e-platform for members of the community and visitors, is in progress.

All mapping companies were provided with digital data so they can update their maps and locations, while efforts are underway regarding the installation of billboards on buildings and streets in the emirate for the second phase of the project.

The project will highlight the emirate’s heritage and culture, as local experts were consulted to ensure the correct representation of the local culture and dialect within the new system.

The Address is a user-friendly smart tool for a more modern lifestyle, utilises the latest technological applications and provides fast and accurate information, enabling residents, companies and visitors to perform their daily business in a smarter and more efficient way and leverage all opportunities provided by the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Munther bin Shekar Al Zaabi , Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, said that The Address will offer a wide range of economic, social and environmental benefits, which include reducing emergency response times, improving the quality of delivery services, and helping identify addresses more easily.