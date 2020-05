(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2020) India registered biggest single day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 6,977 new infections, reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,38,845, while the death toll rose to more than 4,000, according to the union health ministry.