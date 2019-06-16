Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Moscow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Reem Abdulkareem Al Hashimi, World Jiu-Jitsu Champion in the Blue Belt Category, participated yesterday in the Moscow Grand Slam 2019, winning a gold medal.

Reem, who won a gold medal at the Abu Dhabi World Championship for Jiu-Jitsu Professionals held in April, and is the first Emirati champion to win in the adults’ category, is also the first martial arts champion to study space engineering and has successfully completed her first academic year. Her dream is to become a space scientist.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Hashimi said that her academic grades improved after she began practicing jiu-jitsu.

The first Emirati and Arab astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, also practices jiu-jitsu and notes that the sport is key to achieving peace of mind and physical fitness.

Al Hashimi added that she is proud to be the first martial artist to study space engineering, stressing that jiu-jitsu helps her studies and noting that she will participate in the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan, which will be held on 21st June.

She also praised the support she received from her family and the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, led by Abdul Monem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation and President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union.

Reem’s notable achievements include winning the Abu Dhabi International Award for the Best Emirati Athlete, as well as bronze medals in the Asian Championship 2017 in Vietnam and Asian Championship 2018 in Turkmenistan, and gold medals in the Abu Dhabi International Championship 2017, the Abu Dhabi International Championship 2019 and the Moscow Grand Slam 2019.