UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reem Al Hashimi Wins Jiu-jitsu Gold Medal In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Moscow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Reem Abdulkareem Al Hashimi, World Jiu-Jitsu Champion in the Blue Belt Category, participated yesterday in the Moscow Grand Slam 2019, winning a gold medal.

Reem, who won a gold medal at the Abu Dhabi World Championship for Jiu-Jitsu Professionals held in April, and is the first Emirati champion to win in the adults’ category, is also the first martial arts champion to study space engineering and has successfully completed her first academic year. Her dream is to become a space scientist.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Hashimi said that her academic grades improved after she began practicing jiu-jitsu.

The first Emirati and Arab astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, also practices jiu-jitsu and notes that the sport is key to achieving peace of mind and physical fitness.

Al Hashimi added that she is proud to be the first martial artist to study space engineering, stressing that jiu-jitsu helps her studies and noting that she will participate in the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan, which will be held on 21st June.

She also praised the support she received from her family and the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, led by Abdul Monem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation and President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union.

Reem’s notable achievements include winning the Abu Dhabi International Award for the Best Emirati Athlete, as well as bronze medals in the Asian Championship 2017 in Vietnam and Asian Championship 2018 in Turkmenistan, and gold medals in the Abu Dhabi International Championship 2017, the Abu Dhabi International Championship 2019 and the Moscow Grand Slam 2019.

Related Topics

World Moscow UAE Abu Dhabi Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Vietnam April June 2017 2018 2019 Gold Bronze Family From Best Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.