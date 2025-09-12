Reem Al Hashimy Visits India To Strengthen Bilateral Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 01:15 PM
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, conducted an official visit to India’s capital, New Delhi, on 10th September 2025.
The visit aimed to advance strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India, and to build on recent high-level engagements, including the visits of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in September 2024, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, in April 2025.
During the visit, Al Hashimy met with Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs in India, in a meeting which was also attended by Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the outcomes of the 4th UAE-India Strategic Dialogue and the 15th UAE-India Joint Commission, aiming to develop these into practical cooperation programmes encompassing trade and investment, energy, defence and security, civil aviation, advanced technology, and cultural exchange.
Furthermore, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing coordination and exchanging visions over the most prominent regional and international challenges and opportunities, while emphasising the importance of developing cooperation mechanisms and joint work within a multilateral framework, which reinforces the positions of both the UAE and India as active players in promoting stability, as well as regional and international sustainable development.
Moreover, Al Hashimy commended the strengthening of economic relations between the UAE and India, highlighting that bilateral trade amounted to US$100.05 billion in 2024-25. She affirmed that this achievement reflects the close strategic partnership between the two countries, and paves the way for expanded collaboration across multiple sectors.
