Romanian Consul-General visits DEWA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) Romania's Consul-General in Dubai, Nicoleta Teodorovici, has visited the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, in a bid to foster bilateral relations, cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, received the Consul-General, highlighting bilateral relations between the UAE and Romania, particularly in the water and energy sectors.

Al Tayer and Teodorovici discussed enhancing strategies relations between DEWA and Romanian organisations working in the water and renewable energy industries.

DEWA’s efforts in developing renewable energy projects and supporting research and development as part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy were highlighted by Al Tayer during the meeting. The strategy aims to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total energy output from clean energy by 2050.

Teodorovici praised DEWA’s efforts to advance the energy sector of Dubai and the UAE.