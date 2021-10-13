RTA carries out 1,331 inspections of school transport in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently carried out 1,331 inspections of school transport activity across the emirate. Inspections made were part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to streamline the sector and verify the compliance of operators with the applicable regulations as well as the compliance with the preventive measures against the spread of the Covid-19.

"From the start of the new school year 2021-2022 and as all students have now switched to a face-to-face learning mode, we launched this campaign as part of our ongoing inspections of the school transport sector. The importance of the sector is underlined by lifting students of different age groups and RTA is keen to ensure that they are served by well-equipped, safe, and convenient buses," said Saeed Al Balooshi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"These inspections are part of a strategic plan to monitor the operation of school buses in Dubai and verify the compliance with the applicable regulations.

About 1,331 inspections have been made on buses related to 103 schools. The campaign resulted in issuing 108 offence tickets, which were mainly related to the failure of bus drivers and attendants to obtain permits for practising the activity. Other offences were related to the lack of compliance with the safety specifications and standards of buses and falling short of the technical specifications approved by RTA.

"Covering 103 schools out of 205 schools in total is attributed to a host of factors. Schools were used to the online learning mode due to the Covid-19 during the last academic year (2020-2021), and there were variations in the timing of bus arrivals at schools, also due to the Covid -19 challenges. The campaigns will continue throughout the school year as planned. RTA attaches top attention to this activity as it ensures the safety of students in their daily commute, and lives up to RTA’s vision to become: The world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility," concluded Al Balooshi.