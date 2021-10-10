RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will hold the 7th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) on 26th-27th January, 2022.

The forum, which is co-organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Project management Institute (PMI), will be held under the theme: Mapping the Future, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo 2020.

Registration for the forum is available at the website (www.dipmf.ae) beginning 11th October, 2021.

"The 7th round of the Dubai International Project Management Forum will be held at the site of Expo 2020 Dubai, the global showpiece that had attracted participants from 192 countries. The event will examine modern management concepts and project applications in various specialities and fields, such as the visionary leadership, artificial intelligence, project management in shared economies, design thinking and agile project management, along with the future trends in project management," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

"The forum will also discuss a plethora of other topics that include agile transformation, benefits and value management, data and crisis management, digital management, cyber security and big data, smart mobility, hybrid project management, stakeholder management, and blockchain in project management.

The event will also hold a series of master classes that include agility in project management, projects economy, future Project Management Offices, IoT in project management, and blockchain applications in project management," noted Al Tayer.

"Holding the DIPMF fits well with Dubai’s keenness to play an active role in leading the development drive in the region and providing the ingredients of accelerated growth based on a sound scientific basis and top international standards. The event sets a platform for exchanging expertise and views among the leaders of the industry in an array of fields, which fits perfectly with the profile of Dubai as an Arab city with a global orientation."

Commenting on the activities, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director of RTA’s Director-General Office, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, said, "The forum has enriched the knowledge of entities and individuals and kept them updated on the latest developments in the fields of excellence and success in managing infrastructure projects, such as effective leadership, key strategies, integrated plans, governance, control, risk and challenges management, and the use of modern technologies for successful projects. Project management plays a pivotal role in realising the visions and implementing strategic plans and as such they help to achieve the organisational goals of all entities."