UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Inspects Manufacturing Of Train Equipment For Route 2020 In Poland

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:15 PM

RTA inspects manufacturing of train equipment for Route 2020 in Poland

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) A technical delegation from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has recently visited one of Alstom’s trains manufacturing establishments in Poland to examine the manufacturing of equipment used in Route 2020 project trains. The visit was part of RTA’s set plans and timetable of delivering trains for this project.

"The aim of this visit was to ensure compliance with the highest standards of quality in the manufacturing of key components of Route 2020. The visit also aimed to ensure the quality of materials in use matches the specifications and requirements of the project," said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA.

"Materials manufactured for Route 2020 project are sourced from top suppliers at rigorous international quality standards to maintain the highest safety levels throughout the project phases. Route 2020 constitutes a landmark in the improvement and expansion of public transport network in Dubai, especially as the project’s name is linked with the showpiece event of Expo 2020," he added.

"RTA makes several factory visits in countries manufacturing various parts of the project to verify the quality of workmanship, compliance with the project standards, and commitment to the delivery time," concluded Younes.

Related Topics

Dubai Visit RTA Poland 2020 Event From Top

Recent Stories

PACE to Appoint Rapporteur on Russia's Cooperation ..

12 minutes ago

Syria's Constitutional Committee Fully Formed - Pu ..

13 minutes ago

Taliban Considers Recent Talks in Moscow Successfu ..

13 minutes ago

Liverpool discover potential Club World Cup oppone ..

13 minutes ago

Lawyers show solidarity with Kashmiris

13 minutes ago

Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolut ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.