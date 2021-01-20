RTA starts operating dedicated bus lane of Khalid bin Al Waleed St on Jan 21st

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is all set to start operating the dedicated Bus & Taxi Lane of Khalid bin Al Waleed St. on Thursday, 21st January.

The inauguration of the lane follows the completion of a trial period of the lane which contributes to improving the bus journey time by as much as 24 percent and delivering better services to public transport riders.

"This lane, which constitutes Phase III of the Dedicated Bus & Taxi Lanes Project, extends 4.3 km on both directions of Khalid bin Al Waleed St. from Al Mina St junction to a point just before Zabeel Street junction," said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"About 19 bus routes use this lane, which tantamount to 60 buses passing through this lane every hour, be it regular, articulated, double-deck, or mini-buses. Bus drivers were familiarised with the use of this lane during a trial period that started on January 11th and ends of January 20th including daily use of the lane.

"To raise the awareness of road users, RTA installed directional signs at the entry of the lane explaining the types of vehicles allowed to pass through and cautioning motorists against accessing the lane, which constitutes an offence subject to AED600 fine.

"To make it easy and avoid accidental use of the dedicated Bus & Taxi Lane on Khalid bin Al Waleed St, the lane was given a distinctive red-colour with pavement marking of buses. Signages were installed at the start and middle of the lane along with light signals indicating the bus-only lane. The project includes the construction of pedestrian walkways, air-conditioned shelters for waiting bus and taxi riders, street lights, roadside parking and landscaping works," explained Bahrozyan.

Earlier, RTA completed the construction of dedicated bus lanes stretching 7.3 km that included parts of Naif Street (1 km), parts of Al Ittihad Road (500m), Al Mina Street (1700m from Kuwait Street to the Falcon intersection), Al Mankhool Street (1800m from Al Satwa R/A to Sheikh Rashid Street), Al Khaleej Street (1700m from the Creek Street to Al Musalla Street), Khalid bin Al Waleed Street (100m from Al-Mina Street Intersection to Street 16), and Al Ghubaiba Street (500m from Al-Mina Street intersection to Street 12).