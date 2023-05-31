UrduPoint.com

Rubu’ Qarn Launches Theatrical Creativity Award

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 10:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) As part of its keenness to honour individual creations in various forms of theatrical arts, Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators will launch, on Thursday, 1st June , a creative competition entitled “Theatrical Creativity Award”, to polish members’ skills and release their creativity.

The award is held under the slogan “Partners in Creating a Creative Personality”, to enhance the concept of theatrical culture and self-knowledge of the members of its institutions, and enable them to express their opinion and their visions in theatrical works.

Rubu’ Qarn provides children, youth, girls and young men who are affiliates of its institutions with the opportunity to participate in the four branches of the award, including viewing and tasting, reading and analysis, performance and attendance.

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation urged affiliates to follow the websites of its institutions, and its official pages on social networking sites, to learn about all the details of the award and the participation conditions.

