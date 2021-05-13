Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today performed Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace courtyard in the emirate.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Humaid were H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Ajman.

The sermon, delivered by Sheikh Hussain Moeen Al Hosani, stressed the greatness of the day and the compassion and tolerance it should reflect.

Al Hosani prayed to Allah to preserve the country under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, from all evil and harm.

He also prayed for the mothers, fathers, wives and families of the martyrs to be compensated with good rewards and bestowed with patience and peace.

Al Hosani asked Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in eternal peace.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs and senior officials.