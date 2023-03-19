UrduPoint.com

Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Receives Ministers, High-ranking Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, March 18th 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received a number of ministers, senior state officials and UAE citizens of the emirate, out of his keenness to constantly communicate with various segments of society.

During the reception, which took place at the Ruler's lounge at Jebel Jais, Sheikh Saud engaged the guests in friendly discussions about a variety of economic and social issues concerning decent living and social stability.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah hosted a luncheon in honour of his guests, which was attended by a number of high-ranking officials in the emirate.

More Stories From Middle East

