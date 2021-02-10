SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates extended congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the people of the UAE on the success of the Hope Probe reaching Mars orbit.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed, on the occasion of the success of the Hope Probe reaching Mars orbit, that the ambition of the United Arab Emirates has no limits, and its blessed endeavours in the service of humanity have been a constant concern since its establishment, as the UAE’s people engrave the name of the country in the history of space.

In a statement on this historic occasion, His Highness said that the ambition of the United Arab Emirates has no limits, and its blessed endeavours to serve humanity have been its Primary concern since its union was established 50 years ago from today.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said, "Today is an extraordinary day in the history of our nation, as well as the Arab and Islamic world, as the Hope Probe is set to reach Mars."

"This achievement was due to the courage and patience of our leadership and people, to strengthen the position of the country in the field of space sciences and Martian discoveries, shaping a bright future in the field of space and scientific discoveries that will serve humanity," he added.

He also said the Hope Probe project underscores the confidence of the country’s leadership in the Emirati youth, as it believes in their pivotal role in consolidating the process of national development. Since the establishment of the Emirates Mars Mission seven years ago, national working teams have accomplished distinguished achievements, due to Allah Almighty’s willing and their hard work, overcoming numerous challenges and obstacles.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said the Hope Probe helped realise the dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to reach the outer space.

"Following on the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the wise leadership worked very hard to build national capabilities and their effort paid off with the an all Emirati team overseeing planning, execution and management of the Mars Mission, translating the leadership's vision into achievements," he added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed that the UAE has won the race to the space and ushered into the future of space exploration.

''We are confident of success because our nation's loyal young men have planned and implemented the Emirates Mars Mission. We are setting an example of remarkable success for the generations to come,'' H.H. said.

This spectacular success was a culmination of years of hard work, perseverance and perfect implementation,'' he added.

The dream of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, top reach the Red Planet has become a reality today, he noted.