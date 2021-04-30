Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th April 2021 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates today sent cables of condolences to HM King Abdullah II of Jordan, on the death of Prince Muhammad bin Talal.

The cables were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.

Similar cables were sent to King Abdullah by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.